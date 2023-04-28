Coi Leray Believes She “Paved The Way” For Slim Women In The Music Industry 

Coi Leray believes she’s paving the way for slim women to confidently enter the music biz.

During a recent conversation with Apple Music 1’s Eddie Francis, Leray, 25, opened up about being body shamed for her petite frame and knowing she can handle the mental stressors that come with it.

“I’m prepared for whatever honestly,” Leray shared. “I’ve dealt with the body shaming situation, honestly my whole entire career. Shout out to all the slim women out there. I feel like I actually paved the way in the music industry for a slim woman to just finally be accepted, honestly, after a very long time. I’m talking since [the] Mýa and Left Eye days.”

She added, “And it’s something important you talk about. It’s something very important you talk about. I wake up every day and say, ‘I love my body.’ I don’t give a f**k. When I put my clothes on, I’m not saying, ‘Yo, I’m going to put this on to troll.’ I’m putting it on because I love to look good, I love to feel good. And that’s what I personally, genuinely love to wear and like. When they make it about my body, it’s just ongoing. This gets old after a while. It really does.”

THERMAL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Coi Leray attends 2023 REVOLVE Festival on April 16, 2023 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)

The chat comes one week after Leray called out fellow rapper Latto for a line on her new song, “Put It On Da Floor.”

“Smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray” reads the bar she took issue with.

“Latto bye. Here you go [talking] about my body,” Leray initially tweeted. “Please do not come on here and talk about nobody’s BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this sh*t is never-ending.”

She later admitted that she may have “overreacted” to the line, with Latto attempting to clear things up by shouting out Coi during her second Coachella performance.