YouTube Comedian Sings Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” Seemingly Wearing Blackface

YouTube comedian Colleen Ballinger was seen performing Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” in what appears to be blackface.

The clip resurfaced on Wednesday, showing the Miranda Sings creator wearing dark-colored face paint, joined on stage by two male backup dancers. Using her “Miranda” voice, the YouTuber can be seen parodying Bey’s iconic dance, with the two men stumbling over each other as they attempt to replicate the moves.

When she scanned a QR code inside one of Ballinger’s published books, Twitter user Paige Christie first discovered the video. Christie disclosed that the creative appeared to be performing the bit in London during the summer of 2010.

“And this is where it’s located in the book,” Paige said as she scanned the QR code. “She performed this on the West End, I have reason to believe, due to the shows on for “Naked Boys Singing” that the video was from around the summer of 2010 & posted unlisted to accompany the book in 2018.”

On closer inspection, another Twitter user explained that the face paint was green colored. However, the user explained that regardless of the color, the YouTube Comedian had to know it looked “bad.” “I don’t want to defend her, but it’s pretty clear she’s wearing green makeup,” they said in response to Paige. “Why she links this video in her book is a whole other story, like… she had to know how bad this looks. It’s like she hid it in there on purpose. It’s all just so weird.”

Footage of Ballinger’s Beyoncé bit arrived a week after the YouTuber responded to allegations that she groomed her younger fans. According to Huffington Post, former fans of the personality accused her of inappropriately engaging with them. One example included Ballinger sending Adam McIntyre, who was 13, a pair of her underwear.

Additionally, Adam told the outlet in June 2023 that the comedian was active in a group chat called “Colleeny’s Weenies.” The chat consisted of other teenage fans and found Ballinger “trauma dumping” on them and allegedly “grooming” them. One instance allegedly included Colleen asking McIntyre if he was a virgin and his “favorite position.”

Colleen responded to the allegations in a video posted online, where she sings a song while playing a ukulele. “I’m sure you’re disappointed in my sh*tty little song / I know you wanted me to say that I was 100% in the wrong,” the YouTuber sings. “Well, I’m sorry, I’m not gonna take that route / of admitting to lies and rumors that you made up for clout.”