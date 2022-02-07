Columbus Short Speaks Out After Felony Domestic Violence Arrest

Columbus Short has issued a statement on social media after being arrested for felony domestic violence. According to TMZ, the actor was taken into custody by law enforcement on Feb. 2 after an argument between Short and his wife allegedly turned physical. When police officers arrived at the scene, the Scandal actor claimed to have been punched by his wife, however, according to the report, she was the only one presenting injury.

She did not require medical attention, however, the 39-year-old actor was arrested for his alleged role in the altercation. He has yet to be officially charged with any crime.

Columbus Short attends a screening of True to the Game 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov.30, 2021 in Hollywood, Calif. Arnold Turner/Getty Images for A Manny Halley Production

Following the incident, Short took to Instagram with a now-deleted post sharing his side of the story. The Shade Room shared the video on its own platform.

“The truth. Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing!” he wrote in the caption. ” I AM not an abusive man, nor am I on drugs, but drinking alcohol makes my mouth get a little out of pocket. That’s the truth. My wife and I are working on our marriage and real work with @callmemrsshort #MyApologies.”

In the video, the Stomp The Yard star described accidentally scratching his wife’s hand while attempting to grab her phone and stated the police did not want to take him or his wife to jail.

In March 2018, Short reportedly pled no contest to allegedly hitting his wife during an incident in November 2017. At the time, the actor was on probation for a bar fight and was sentenced to one year behind bars for violating the terms of that probation. Prior to that, Short has had multiple domestic violence allegations, dating back to at least 2014.