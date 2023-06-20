Combat Jack To Be Honored With His Own Street In Brooklyn

Mogul host Reggie Osse attends the Spotify Mogul launch party celebrates the life of Chris Lighty at Marquee on May 8, 2017 in New York City.



Influential podcaster Combat Jack will be honored with a Brooklyn street named after him. A-King, the co-founder of The Combat Jack Podcast, took to Instagram to share the news on Friday (June 16).

King disclosed that his friend would be immortalized with a portion of Bergen Street named in his honor. The event will occur on Thursday (June 22) at 1 p.m. EST in front of Brooklyn City Hall.

“Family, Friends, and Community at large, please join us to a momentous occasion as we come together to celebrate the passing of a City Council resolution that will forever honor the legendary Reggie ‘Combat Jack’ Osse,” the post reads. “His immeasurable contributions to our community and the world of Hip-Hop deserve to be recognized and celebrated in a special way.

“Reggie ‘Combat Jack’ Osse was not only an influential figure in music and media, but also a passionate advocate for justice, culture, and the power of storytelling. With his pioneering work as an iconic podcast host and attorney, he touched the lives of countless individuals and brought marginalized voices to the forefront.”

As the IG post continued, King detailed that the borough will dub and formally recognize July 8th as Reggie Ossé Day.

“To commemorate his lasting impact and legacy, the City Council has resolved to name a street after Reggie ‘Combat Jack’ Osse (Bergen St btw New York + Brooklyn Aves) in his hometown of Brooklyn, NY, and to make July 8th the official Reggie ‘Combat Jack’ Ossé Day.”

Reggie Ossé died in December 2017. Two months prior, he shared with the world his colon cancer diagnosis and promised fans he would fight the good fight.

“I’m about to jump on this journey to health with chemo and alternative medicine,” he tweeted. “Take care of your health. Your boy ain’t going nowhere though. We’re gonna keep doing this. Keep rocking with us.”