Common Reflects On Making His Broadway Debut In ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’

Common has officially made his Broadway debut and the rapper-turned-actor has high hopes for his on-stage success. According to the Associated Press, the 50-year-old talent is excited to help share the story Between Riverside And Crazy.

“It really expresses New York. It captures New York life, human beings. No one is all good. no one is all bad. But in New York you see the blend and integration of so many different types of people and nationalities. And it’s just natural,” he said of the play once it opened on Monday (Dec. 19).

He added, “I believe it’s going to keep growing and getting better. I think we’re going to continue to get it. I want to do my best to bring audiences also that are multicultural.”

Stephen Henderson attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_010 Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner

Between Riverside And Crazy tells the story of an ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington played by Stephen Henderson. Common portrays his recently paroled son, Junior.

“This is a really, truly wonderful Broadway season and it reflects all of Broadway and it reflects all of America with respect to New York City. And because New York City reflects America and the world,” Henderson remarked according to the news outlet.

The official synopsis on Playbill describes the Pulitzer Prize-winning play directed by Austin Pendleton as follows:

“City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed — and the Church won’t leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter ‘Pops’ Washington and his recently paroled son Junior, the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests, and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the old days are dead and gone — after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.”

With this role, Common is closer to becoming the first rapper to hold an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, reaching the entertainment industry’s coveted EGOT status.