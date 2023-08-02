Common Says This Classic Nas Song Is “One Of The Greatest Ever Written”

Common has a few albums that are considered classic material by fans and critics alike. However, his adoration for Nas’ Illmatic is something he says helped him in his own artistry.

In a profile in the new issue of Men’s Health, the Chicago native spoke glowingly of Nas’ acclaimed debut, particularly the single “One Love,” which he deems among the greatest songs of all-time.

Referring to the realism of the song, Common explains the significance of its plot and storytelling while praising the Queens rapper for his insight. “He experienced it, and the way he told it was just beautiful,” the renowned thespian said of Nas. “In ‘One Love,’ he talks to his boy in prison. That’s one of the greatest songs ever written.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he shared the impact that one of his own songs once had on a fan, which he says further empowered him to create music that was authentic and heartfelt. “I remember being at a performance and then walking outside of the show, and this dude came up to me, and he said, ‘Common, I really love your music,” the 51-year-old recalled of the exchange. “I want to tell you that your song ‘Retrospect for Life’ made me decide to have my kid.”

The beloved lyricist continued, adding, “I wrote that song because I had been through that experience. And there was a moment when I was on the way to the abortion clinic, and the mother of my child decided, ‘We can’t do this again,’ because this was after already having one abortion. Let’s figure out whatever we have to do. That situation showed when you receive experiences from a place of truth, it just resonates in a different way.”

The Like Water For Chocolate creator explained the connection between that experience and his love of Nas, adding, “That’s why we related to when Nas talked about what he talked about on Illmatic.” Common and Nas have a few things in common, from both debuting during the ’90s to each becoming Grammy Award winners and cultural titans.

They’ve worked together on multiple occasions throughout their careers, first connecting in 2004 on the remix of Jadakiss’ “Why” single alongside Styles P and Anthony Hamilton. The pair reconnected several years later, with Nas lending a guest spot to the track “Ghetto Dreams” from Common’s ninth studio album The Dreamer/The Believer in 2011.