Consequence Blasts Pusha T For Distancing Himself From Kanye West And G.O.O.D. Music

Consequence has aired his grievances with Pusha T’s decision to distance himself from Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music in light of the various controversies surrounding the rap star and producer. The Queens native recently sat down with Art Of Dialogue and discussed his issues with Pusha’s recent movements.

“When I see something like that, I’m conflicted, I’m disgusted,” Cons said in reference to Pusha’s statements regarding his fallout with Ye and his departure from the label. “G.O.O.D. Music is something I helped build with my bare hands…so that’s why I’m disgusted when somebody who wasn’t there from the start and [whose] situation was compromised comes along, and then when Ye is in a situation that he talked himself into — he gotta be responsible for that, 100 percent — but we not gonna stick together?”

The MC also alluded to not being fully in step with Yeezy’s beliefs and actions, but that his sense of loyalty outweighs those differences. “Whether I agree with Kanye or not, it’s not the principle of that,” he adds. “Pusha T done told you all this street sh*t, and now we doing this industry sh*t? Nah.”

Pusha T attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Consequence then alleged that the true root of Pusha T’s issues with Ye stem from not being able to perform during the rap star’s listening event for his Donda album, which took place in Chicago in 2021. He also described Pusha T’s role as president of G.O.O.D. Music being minimal while claiming he hasn’t been involved in an executive capacity for some time.

“Does Pusha T have a right to distance himself from situations that he don’t want to be in? Yeah, he a man,” the Don’t Quit Your Day Job rapper said. “Do those two have grievances behind the scenes that are not being spoke about? Yes they do. So part of this sh*t is kinda cap. The whole G.O.O.D. Music president sh*t, that’s cap. It ain’t been that sh*t for years.”

He continued, adding, “Just say you mad about the Donda party in Chicago when he ain’t let you on stage. Say that. You basically deading G.O.O.D. Music like, ‘Yo, I’m going for the Grammy and f**k the block.’ What you want me to do? Say, ‘Alright, yeah! Keep going!’ Ain’t nothing pu**y about me, ni**a — at all, ya dig?”

Rapper Consequence attends The New Billboard Launch Event at Stage 48 on February 21, 2013 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Consequence went on to refer to Pusha T as “Pharrell’s man” and wondered aloud whether the rapper would thank Yeezy for his contributions if his It’s Almost Dry album won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album at next month’s ceremony. He also accused the Clipse member of bailing on Kanye in a time of “crisis” and that even if Pusha and Ye were to patch up their differences, he doesn’t respect his conduct at this moment in time.

“They may communicate and resolve that situation, but as it stands, I don’t f**k with that,” he stated before further voicing his disappointment in his former collaborator. “I expect more out of Pusha T, honestly…If Pusha T wins the Grammy, Ye did half the album! So you not gonna thank him? Or you gon’ thank him and act like you ain’t say you resigned? It’s a lot of games and I’m not really with that sh*t.”

The 45-year-old also attributes the beef between Kanye, Drake, and G.O.O.D. Music to Pusha T’s own disdain for the Canadian rap star. “The G.O.O.D. Music-Drake problem is directly correlated with Pusha and his situation with Wayne. Prior to that, I never had no problem with Drake!” he claims. “I’ve been to Drake’s house; I’ve never been to Pusha T’s crib! I came to Drake’s house and he rolled out the red carpet for me and Kanye.

Ye arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

“We went over there when they were supposed to do the joint album and Drake [was like], ‘Yo, whatever y’all want, order, I’ma have the chef cook for you.’ Me and 40 speaking, ‘Come to Canada, we love you, ni**a.’ That all got flushed down the toilet over envy and telling n-ggas about a son and subbing a ni**a.”

He continued, adding, “When I got pulled into the Drake situation, it was due to the fact that it was supposed to be family. I’m not putting my neck on no f**king chopping block ever again for ni**as that’s gonna f**king run.”

While Consequence went in depth regarding his gripes with the Virginia native, he maintains that he doesn’t take it personally and that his remarks simply boil down to him “speaking as a man.”

Watch Consequences Art Of Dialogue interview below.