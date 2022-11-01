Consequence Slams G.O.O.D Music Artists For Not Defending Kanye West

Consequence is standing by his longtime friend and collaborator Kanye West, but he’s confused about why G.O.O.D Music artists aren’t doing the same. On Thursday (Oct 27), Cons took to Instagram to voice his opinion on the label and questioned why none of the artists Ye signed said anything to “defend his character” during his recent controversies.

The Queens rapper, also known as Dexter Raymond Mills Jr., appeared agitated by the lack of support for West and voiced his frustrations throughout the 13-minute clip.

“Where is everybody else at?” the A Tribe Called Quest affiliate pondered in the IG video. “I’m the only person that got a check with Ye? Huh? A bunch of ni**as got a check with Ye, they like this though, ‘I don’t f**k around like that. He’s talkin’ about me on Drink Champs, I’m out. Oh, he don’t want to pay me no more, I’m out.’

“I don’t do the ni**a like that. Pay me, don’t pay me. It don’t matter, ni**a. I ain’t gon’ see my man in trouble and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, me and him had a one-two about this sh*t.'”

Mills, 45, expressed that regardless of any of the “one-two” disagreements he’s had with Ye, he would never turn his back on him. The rapper also spoke about how he, unlike many artists on G.O.O.D Music, has been friends with West since 2002 and knew his mother, the late Donda West.

“I’m Addressing ALL DRAMA Where is G.O.O.D. Music At???” Cons captioned the lengthy rant. “Ya man is surrounded, and y’all just watching ?? Ni**as looking like Track Stars.”

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

While the G.O.O.D Music roster has been in constant shift over the years, the most notable names that have been attached to the label over the years have been: Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Big Sean, Common, John Legend, Cyhi the Prynce, Kid Cudi, Mos Def, Q-Tip, and Mr. Hudson.

In a YouTube video dated Friday (Oct. 29), Kanye West recently apologized for his controversial comments regarding George Floyd. He also clarified his comments about Black Lives Matter and asserted this was all God’s way of “humbling” him.

“When the idea of Black Lives Matter came out, it made us come together as a people. So when I said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people,” he said. “So, I want to apologize because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt.”