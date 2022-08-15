Consequence Shares Health Update Two Years After Lupus Diagnosis

Rapper Consequence has given a public update on his health two years after his lupus diagnosis and revealed his condition has drastically improved. On Tuesday (Aug. 9), the Queens native posted a photo of himself on Instagram with his eyes closed and hands in a position of prayer, with a caption detailing his medical journey.

“I got the BEST News of my Life today,” the A Tribe Called Quest collaborator wrote in the post. “In August of 2020 because I had to take a high dosage of Prednisone, my Blood Sugar shot to the 500-600 range and my Pancreas shut down completely. I was told by the Doctors that without Insulin I would more than likely die.”

Consequence also announced that his medical condition has begun to reverse due to the improved health and functionality of his pancreas. “Today, I was told by my Endocrinologist that my blood work shows that my Pancreas is now making Insulin on its own,” he shared. “Essentially 2 years later and the 2020 diagnosis is in the process of reversing. After receiving this news I began to tear up at the memory of what was told to me and then realized that I owe The Creator an apology for forgetting he is The Healer of All and Any. He Put Miracles On Me.”

The rapper first spoke openly about his diagnosis during a Zoom listening party for his Things Are Different Now EP and revealed he first noticed signs that he may be suffering from a medical condition after feeling sharp pains in his neck during a flight to New York. After undergoing tests, doctors determined Consequence’s diagnosis, informing the veteran lyricist that he had developed an autoimmune disease.

Consequence made his debut on A Tribe Called Quest’s fourth studio album Beats, Rhymes, and Life, and also appeared on the group’s sixth and final studio album, We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service. In 2007, Consequence released his debut solo studio album, Don’t Quit Your Day Job!, and has released acclaimed mixtapes like Take ‘Em To The Cleaners and his Movies on Demand series. He is a recurring collaborator of rap star Kanye West.

Earlier this Summer, Consequence released the music video for the West-produced song, “Blood Stain,” the lead single from his forthcoming album, Nice Doing Business With You.

Read Consequence’s Instagram post below.