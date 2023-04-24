Conway The Machine Talks Freddie Gibbs And Benny The Butcher Beef

Conway The Machine has broken his silence on Freddie Gibb’s beef with his cousin, Benny The Butcher.

On Friday (April 21), the Buffalo, NY native sat down with DJ Akademiks, where he was asked about being caught in the middle of the two rappers’ issues and stated he would love to “squash it.”

“It’s a f**ked up situation for me personally because that ni**a Gibbs, my ni**a,” he said. “I wish that sh*t never happened. I would love to squash that; I wish I could have.”

“If I was there, I don’t know if that would have happened. I’m talking about none of it. Not just the sh*t that they talking about. I’m talking about all the sh*t before and all that. I just wish that sh*t never happened.”

Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher of Griselda attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Gibbs and Butcher’s issues stem from April 2022, with the pair chirping at each other on Twitter. May 2022 saw Gibbs being assaulted by a group of men in Buffalo—allegedly affiliated with the Plugs I Met emcee.

The Grammy nominee’s chain was taken during the fight, and he suffered minor injuries. However, tensions reached a boiling point when the Butcher posted videos of himself wearing Gibbs’ rabbit chain on social media. The “Johnny P’s Caddy” artist also uploaded explicit photos of Freddie’s girlfriend allegedly performing oral sex on another man.

In an interview with XXL, the Indiana native was asked whether he would squash the beef with his former collaborator.

“Probably not,” Gibbs said. “Just because I feel like I’m not on the level of that ghetto rap beef sh*t. I don’t care enough to solve a beef with a rapper. I don’t care enough. I don’t care about rappers enough. I don’t care about the rap game and what they think about me. I’ll let them care about that.”

“I’m so far removed from that bullsh*t in the streets. I’m about to be an esteemed actor and a mogul. I couldn’t care less about any of that stupid sh*t. To me, those guys are like comedy…so, I don’t care to squash no beef with nobody. You could hate me forever, and that’s fine with me because you insignificant. In general, with anybody. I mean that for any rapper.”