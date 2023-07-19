Conway The Machine Shoots His Shot At Lauryn Hill, André 3000 Collaborations

Conway The Machine has worked with many greats in music, but his hunger has not subsided. The 41-year-old wordsmith has his eyes on collaborations with Lauryn Hill and André 3000 and attempted to manifest them in a recent interview.

The former Griselda member shared a clip to Instagram on Monday (July 17) which was taken from his May appearance on Juan Ep Is Life hosted by Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds. “I shoot for them all,” the Buffalo rapper said when discussing his dream collaborations. “Queen Lauryn, my brotha Three Stacks, if you’re listenin’.”

The “Scatter Brain” rapper continued in a second clip, which featured a snippet from the track “André 3000” from his latest album Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album. “I was uninspired for a minute, this brought me back/ I’m an OutKast like Big Boi, but I’m more Three Stacks/ I might retire and play the flute, I’m so bored with rap,” he spits. Check out the Juan Ep Is Life episode and Conway’s Instagram post below.

Conway The Machine was supposed to be touring this year but suffered a fractured right tibia and dislocated kneecap that made him postpone the Won’t He Do It Tour. Fortunately, while he is recovering, his work ethic hasn’t ceased.

The gritty lyricist shared a post in June that shows him recording music while in a wheelchair. “It’s aiight cause when my leg get back healed, I’m STILL GON BE THE KING!!” Conway wrote in the caption.

He has had an active year musically, releasing the Drumwork The Album a few weeks ago, Won’t He Do It in May, and his collaborative tape with Jae Skeese titled Pain Provided Profit in March. Check out Drumwork below.