Conway The Machine Blasts Funkmaster Flex For Gatekeeping, Calls Him A “Clown,” Funk Flex Responds

Conway the Machine has lashed out against DJ Funk Flex and other DJs at New York’s Hot 97 radio station. The rapper lamented on the lack of support and airplay that he and his fellow Griselda members have received over the years. During an Instagram Live session on Saturday (July 9), the Buffalo native took Flex, fellow Hot 97 DJ Suss One, and others to task for the dismissive comments the two made regarding Griselda artists and their music.

“Sh*t, New York, in my opinion, man, you gotta get them old ni**as up out the way like [Funk] Flex and them ni**as, man,” Conway said. “Them gatekeepers that ya’ll got up there that’s trying to dictate. Good thing I don’t need y’all ni**as ’cause if I needed y’all ni**as, y’all ni**as would be fake stifling my growth. Y’all don’t play my sh*t, [DJ] Suss 1, you got on Wendy Williams’ show, ni**a, on primetime TV ni**ga and said what you said. Flex, every time you get a chance [you downplay us]. You said that, you gotta stand on that. You didn’t shit on us, I wanna make that clear. He ain’t say nothing wrong. Sh*t, that ain’t his motion, he don’t listen to that sh*t . But it’s like, what do you listen to then, bruh?”

The God Don’t Make Mistakes creator continued by singling out veteran spinner Flex while alleging that the longtime boardsman places a priority on promoting mainstream and radio-friendly artists rather than lyricists of he, Benny The Butcher, and the rest of the Griselda camp’s pedigree.

“You wanna di**ride the ni**as that’s lit and popular in the club and all that sh*t, that’s what you ni**as do,” he said. “That’s the problem, we gotta get rid of you ni**as, man. Let some new, young, tapped in, really tapped in with the streets a** ni**as be the DJs and run that shit up there at Hot 97.”

Despite saying that he hates the media and the aforementioned DJs, Conway insists that the love and respect between him and Hot 97 is mutual while pointing to cosigns from Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, and Raekwon as evidence of the stature he and his cohorts have in the game.

After catching wind of Conway’s tirade, Funk Flex responded with a series of Instagram posts, the first of which includes a repost of Conway’s clip as the DJ seemingly revels in the fact that he’d gotten under Conway’s skin in the caption.

“WHY DO I GET ON THE NERVES OF MULTI PLATINUM / WORLD WIDE TOURING ARTIST LIKE GRISELDA? MANAGED BY ROCKNATION AND SIGNED TO EMINEM / INTERSCOPE?,” Flex wrote in his signature all-caps style. “IM OLD.. OVER THE HILL… IRRELEVANT… PLUS IM NOT IN TUNE WITH THE NEW GENERATION! ?? MY SUPPORT IS PRETTY MUCH NOT NEEDED? WHY DO I MAKE SO MANY PEOPLE SO UPSET?”

From there, Flex continued to taunt Conway, reminding him that he was the one that sparked the back and forth, inviting other rappers disgruntled with his conduct to engage. He also shared that he would further discuss the matter live on the radio during his show, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Hot 97.

Check out the rest of Funk Flex’s posts below.