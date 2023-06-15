Conway The Machine Shares Wheelchair Recording Session After Surgery

Conway The Machine has returned to the studio in a wheelchair fresh off leg surgery. Akin to his noms de plume, The Machine was up working and shared an update on Instagram warning his competitors that he’s on his way to a speedy recovery.

The post featured a picture of Conway in a wheelchair snapped by Nova Vision with an additional message about the rapper’s determination and resilience. “It’s aiight cause when my leg get back healed, I’m STILL GON BE THE KING!!” the Buffalo native captioned the IG post.

“Today I watched this man get wheeled out the hospital after another surgery,” the picture read. “Carried into his house. And IMMEDIATELY start recording. The anesthesia hadn’t even fully wore off yet. There’s a reason they call him The Machine. And there’s a reason he’s made it this far in his career.”

Back in May 2023, the Drumwork Records head honcho alerted his fans that he would have to postpone his tour due to his leg injury. “The results are in ??‍ I have a Fractured right tibia, dislocated kneecap, ANNNNND the album of the year tho! ???” he wrote. “But In all seriousness tho, anyone that knows me knows there’s nothing I love to do more than being up on that stage!”

“I can’t lie, I’m super disappointed that I have to postpone the Won’t He Do It tour for a little bit, because I was really looking forward to going on those stages and rocking this WHDI sh*t for y’all live. However, I am in good spirits and I’m only looking at it as just a minor lil setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK! No stress!!”

VIBE sends positive energy to Conway the Machine and his family as the rapper recovers his injured leg.