Coolio’s Ashes To Be Encased In Jewelry, Worn By Family Members

While Coolio will live on through the memories of Hip-Hop lovers for generations to come, the late rapper will be even closer to his immediate loved ones, as his ashes will be turned into precious pieces for his family.

TMZ reports that his death certificate confirms the Los Angeles rapper has been cremated. The plan is now to encase his ashes in jewelry that will be worn by his 10 children and other family members, specifically pendants that will adorn necklaces given out to all of them.

The late rapper’s longtime partner, Mimi Ivey, told DailyMail that he requested not to have a full funeral, and instead just be cremated. She shared her account of the day (Sept. 28) she found out he had died.

“I just remember all of the air and life coming out of my body,” Ivey said. “I was outside, getting ready to take my son to football practice. All I remember was dropping to my knees. I collapsed.”

Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was famously known for the classic record “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Aw, Here it Goes!” which was the theme song for the popular Nickelodeon show Kenan & Kel. He made his solo debut in 1994 with It Takes A Thief, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified Platinum months later.

The braided-rapper also stepped into the acting world with appearances on Martin, Futurama, Charmed, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Tyrone, Midnight Mas, Gravity Falls, and more.