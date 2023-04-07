Coolio’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Coolio’s cause of death has been ascribed to fentanyl use, the New York Times reports. The Los Angeles County medical examiner detailed that the West Coast artist also had traces of methamphetamines and heroin in his system at the time of his death.

Medical examiners also found that the entertainer, née Artis Leon Ivey Jr, had “significant” pre-existing conditions such as asthma and cardiomyopathy—a disease that can make it harder for the heart to pump blood. Additional records indicated that he had used phencyclidine during the time of his accidental death, a drug famously known for its mind-altering effects.

The newly released information arrives months after it was suspected that Coolio had died from a heart attack in September 2022 in Los Angeles.

Jarez Posey, his longtime manager, expressed at the time of his passing that his business partner had been in the bathroom for a long time. After growing concerned, Avery’s friends broke down the door finding the artist unresponsive on the floor.

The Compton native was most known for his rap career, but also garnered acclaim as a producer and actor. Coolio released his solo debut, It Takes A Thief, in July 1994. The LP peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum months later.

His sophomore work, 1995’s Gangsta’s Paradise, quickly snagged mainstream success upon release. The title track was recorded for Dangerous Minds, with the hit becoming one of Hip-Hop’s best-selling and most recognizable records to date.

Coolio also created the iconic theme song “Aw, Here It Goes!” for Nickelodeon’s classic show Kenan & Kel.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family and loved ones of the late, great Coolio