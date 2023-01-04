Coolio’s Family Gets Customized Headstone Made In His Honor

Rapper/actor Coolio performs at halftime of a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 89-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Coolio’s family arranged to have a custom headstone made in honor of the late rap star. The Grammy Award winner, who passed away in September at 59, was cremated after his death. However, according to TMZ, his girlfriend, Mimi Ivey, sought out the services of Cemetery Tim, a man who specializes in creating custom headstones for late California legends.

The headstone was made in order to create a physical place for family and friends to mourn and celebrate Coolio while paying their respects to his life and legacy. Having previously created customized headstones for stars like Nate Dogg, Eazy-E and Anthony Johnson, Cemetery Tim’s work on Coolio’s gravestone includes photos of the rapper, as well as a nod to his career-defining record, “Gangsta’s Paradise.” The customized piece was delivered to his family prior to the new year and has already been set at an undisclosed location.

The Coolio set during Groovin The Moo 2019 on April 28, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor at a friend’s home and was pronounced dead on the scene. No foul play was suspected and he is believed to have passed away from cardiac arrest. No funeral was held for the rapper and a portion of his ashes were encased in pieces of jewelry to be worn by his family, with the rest being placed into an urn for safekeeping.

In December, Coolio’s manager filed to begin the legal process of splitting up his estate amongst the late MC’s 10 surviving children, as he had no will at the time of his death. The rapper’s estate is currently estimated to be worth more than $300,000 and includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.”