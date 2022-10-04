Coolio Was Set To Headline Las Vegas Residency Prior To His Death

Rapper/actor Coolio performs at halftime of a game between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 31, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sun 89-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Rap legend Coolio was reportedly set to headline a Las Vegas Residency prior to his death.

The rapper, who passed away last Wednesday (Sept. 28), was in talks with Fan Rebellion to join the production company’s Boombox! residency at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. According to TMZ, plans for Coolio’s participation in the residency were confirmed by Fan Rebellion’s Chief Creative Officer, Jimmy Maynes.

According to Maynes, Boombox! was set to return in late October, with Coolio headlining 10 shows over the course of 10 days. As per the agreement, Coolio’s set would have included three songs, “Gangsta’s Paradise,” ‘1, 2, 3, 4,’ and “C U When U Get There” and saw him taking the stage for one performance per day. The rapper intended to incorporate backup dancers, a two-story video screen, and multiple outfit changes into the live show, which was also set to include additional opening acts.

Boombox!, which has put on shows featuring rap acts such as CeeLo Green, Tone Loc, and others, has revealed plans to pay tribute to Coolio during each show, as was previously done for late Hip-Hop star Biz Markie upon his passing.

Coolio, who was found unresponsive in a friends bathroom before later being pronounced dead, was 59 years-old at the time of his passing. He is best known for his 1995 hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. Ice Cube, Chuck D, and a number of other rap legends paid tribute to Coolio amid news of his death.