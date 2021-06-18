Cordae Launches HBCU Scholarships In Partnership With Disney And ESPN’s ‘The Undefeated’

Rapper Cordae has partnered with Disney Dreamers Academy and ESPN’s The Undefeated to provide scholarships for underprivileged youth who choose to attend historically Black colleges and universities. The 23-year-old artist is set to release the song, “What’s Life” on the Liberated / Music For The Movement Volume 3 EP and donate the proceeds to the philanthropic cause. Singers Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey, and more also appear on the Hollywood Records project with Yara Shahidi and Kamasi Washington contributing some spoken word.

Cordae’s song also features Grammy-winning rapper Common and was released today on the 5-track project; It is described as a “celebration of what’s really important in life – family, friends, loved ones, chasing dreams, having goals and living life to its fullest potential.

According to the memo, once Cordae was signed on to contribute to the EP he decided to use the opportunity for the greater good. His idea to donate his proceeds from the album release to fund the scholarships was immediate. Disney and The Undefeated will match his selfless offer.

“So many people need the money more than I do. I feel as though when you’re in such a blessed position, it’s important to pay that forward to be a blessing to others,” he stated in the release.

“It’s especially important to me to invest in our youth and the future. Young people are the future of our society and the world, so we must do all we can to ensure they are properly positioned to succeed. If I can spark the brain of a few future world leaders and geniuses, I’ll die a happy man.”

Cordae will perform “What’s Life” on today’s (June 18) episode of Stephen A’s World as part of ESPN+’s special Juneteenth programming. Liberated / Music For The Movement Volume 3 is now streaming on all digital streaming platforms.