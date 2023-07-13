Cordae Reveals Name Of Daughter With Naomi Osaka During Performance

Cordae has announced the name of his daughter — whom he shares with Pro tennis player Naomi Osaka — while performing in Canada. On Saturday (July 8), the “Doomsday” rapper unveiled the name in between songs, while hitting the Calgary Stampede stage.

“I love yall forever for that,” he started off the reveal. “Yall a part of my family, and speaking of family, my daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago.”

“I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai,” he told the crowd, which was met with cheer and applause. “Love you, I’m going back home.”

See clip below:

The name is so freaking cute!! Awww ?? pic.twitter.com/p2NaQjR1HR — UnapologeticAyesha (@Ayesha_alerts) July 11, 2023

On Tuesday (July 11), PEOPLE exclusively reported that the Four-time Grand Slam singles champion had given birth to their first-child. Neither parent had publicly posted anything about the delivery at the time.

Today (July 13), Osaka did take to her Instagram to share a precious photo of the baby’s body, her baby bump, delivery room, and a sweet “Mom themed” picnic for two, following the name reveal.

“Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regular scheduled program,” she captioned the carousel of images with a tennis ball, peace sign, and heart emoji. Osaka previously said she’d be returning to tennis after spending pivotal time with her newborn.

Earlier this year, the new mommy spoke with PEOPLE about baby names, as she admitted to wanting something “more unique than traditional.” She also revealed that she hadn’t “craved anything out of the ordinary,” when it came to food.

“I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself,” the Haitian-Japanese athlete expressed. “Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of.”

The couple revealed they were expecting back in January on Instagram. At the time, Osaka shared a photo of her ultrasound with the caption, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”

In another slide, the ESPY award-winner shared a message in both English and Japanese reflecting on her life up until that moment.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she wrote. “These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don’t take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure.”

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom,’ haha,” she added before ending with, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely.”

Take a look at Cordae revealing their baby daughter’s name above.