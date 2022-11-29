Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Wayne Deuce on Saturday (Nov 26).

In a sentimental Instagram video, Cori can be seen surprisingly walking into her future with her husband-to-be as her mother, father and onlookers recorded the beautiful moment. Met by Wayne on one knee — in matching pink fuzzy sweatsuits — the two embraced each other in solitude.

Cori captioned the clip of the occasion with, “The easiest YES ever @waynedeuce I love you so much and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you [kiss face emoji].”

Choc’s parents showed their approval of the betrothed couple with multiple posts from the engagement on their own Instagram accounts.

In one post Snoop wrote: “Congrats @princessbroadus baby girl U have been blessed @waynedeuce love u son in law [praying hands] [ring emoji] God is good.”

He then followed up with a repost from his wife Shante’s page with the caption: “The Princess [crown emoji] Has Found Her Prince [crown emoji] Congratulations To My Heart @princessbroadus And My New Son-In-Love @WayneDeuce #family”

Through criticism, negative comments, and a plethora of love and support, the two have remained together and in love since 2018. At one point, the 23-year-old entrepreneur had to set the record straight regarding whispers that her partner was dating her due to her famous family rather than genuine interest in her as a person.

“Y’all love saying a ni**a must like me cuz my daddy Snoop Dogg,” she said back in July after critics were making claims that Wayne only liked her because of her status. “Like why can’t he just love me for me.. It’s deeper then just being his daughter I’m my own person.”

She added, “I’m more then that and I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here and do all this but I been dealing with this shit since high school it’s frustrating as f**k to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here y’all f**king suck.”

Wayne responded with a photo of the two in a pool captioned: “I love you more [happy crying face].”

Aside from Wayne being a creative photographer who has shot and been credited for multiple published images of Cori, the pair also own a beauty business together called Choc Factory where they sell products made for all skin types.

As of publication, a wedding date has yet to be revealed.

Congratulations to Cori Broadus and Wayne Deuce!