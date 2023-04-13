Countess Vaughn Shows Support For Mo’Nique’s Lawsuit Over ‘The Parkers’

Actress Countess Vaughn has somewhat shown support for actress and comedienne Mo’Nique as she pursues CBS and Paramount for the allegedly unpaid royalties from starring in late ’90s sitcom The Parkers.

Vaughn, who co-starred alongside Mo’Nique as her character Nikki Parker’s daughter Kim, simply reposted an article on her Instagram Story about the suit from the 55-year-old’s Instagram account.

In the original post made by Mo’Nique on Wednesday (April 12), The Queens of Comedy icon wrote, “Today we filed a lawsuit to make sure that we are fairly paid money that we are owed for ‘The Parkers.’ Actors rely on the good faith of Hollywood companies to honor their profit participation agreements. The Parkers was a huge success and continues to be a source of revenue through syndication and streaming channels.”

She added, “To further make my point, the Executive Producers of ‘The Parkers’ took legal action for the same concerns that I have, and they’ve already settled. Unfortunately, all too often, talent gets kept in the dark. We’re looking forward to shedding some light on the subject! I LOVE US 4REAL!!”

In the AP article posted by both Mo’Nique Angela Hicks and Vaughn, the suit details that there was an alleged breach-of-contract by defendants CBS Studios and Paramount Pictures, in which the platforms undermined the 1999 show’s profitability to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to Mo’Nique’s production company Hicks Media.

“While the series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent have not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,” the lawsuit states according to AP.

Hicks Media — which is owned by Mo’Nique and her husband — sought out CBS, Paramount Pictures and Big Ticket Productions for alleged monetary damages, which will be settled with a trial. Per outlet, the shows creators and writers have also been underpaid.

“I just want the contractual compensation that I’ve earned,” Mo’Nique said in a statement.

The Parkers lasted five seasons on the former network UPN before ending in 2004. Since then, the show has been uploaded to Netflix for fans to nostalgically binge-watch all seasons.

Mo’Nique can also be currently seen in her latest Netflix special My Name Is Mo’Nique, and on the latest season of 50 Cent’s hit Starz series BMF.

Revisit The Parkers infectious theme song below.