‘Power’ Creator Courtney Kemp Inks Multimillion Dollar Deal With Netflix

Courtney Kemp, the creator of 50 Cent’s hit TV franchise Power, has inked a megadeal with Netflix to create new series and develop other projects under the Netflix banner through her End of Episode production company.

The four-year deal, which is reportedly in the high eight-figure range, has the potential to top out at over $100 million based on the performance of her new projects.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for—diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social media-fueled series that pack a serious punch,” Kemp said of the partnership. “I am looking forward to working with Bela [Bajaria] and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.”

Bajaria, Netflix’s Head of Global TV, also shared her excitement at the opportunity to work with Kemp, who she touts as the full package and an inspiration.

“Courtney is the real deal—a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows,” Bajaria shared in a statement. “I really admire her clarity of vision and voice, and she has a great sense for what audiences want. Courtney has accomplished something really rare and extraordinary in television and we are thrilled to welcome her to Netflix.”

Kemp—who first joined with Starz, Power‘s home network, in 2015—previously inked a three-year overall deal with Lionsgate in 2018, after which she introduced a pair of successful spinoffs in Power Book II: Ghost and season one of Power Book II: Raising Kanan, which has already been renewed for a second season. The 44-year-old will remain an executive producer and contribute creatively to the Power franchise and its various spinoffs.