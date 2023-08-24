Crunchy Black Claims Gangsta Boo’s Brother Was Involved In Her Death

Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black has accused late rap star Gangsta Boo’s brother of killing his sister over a personal grudge.

Gangsta Boo passed away in January 2023 on New Years Days as a result of an accidental drug overdose, according to an autopsy report released in June. However, Crunchy Black believes that Gangsta Boo’s brother E Gutta, born Eric Mitchell, is responsible for her death.

Mitchell, who was with Gangsta Boo on the night prior to her passing, had also suffered a drug overdose. He survived after being hospitalized, which wound up leading to suspicion of his involvement. The rapper blasted Mitchell in an Instagram post in which someone who was incarcerated with Mitchell accuses him of wanting to cause harm to his sister.

Academy Award winning rap group Three 6 Mafia member Crunchy Black flashes his bling on Saturday, April 1, 2006 at the Rock ‘n Soul Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. Mike Brown/Getty Images

“Ay tell everybody that you probably got her up outta here on purpose,” the message, which was intended for Mitchell, read. “Did u tell these folk that all u used to do when we was locked up was talk about how much u hate her cuz she ain’t send you no bread or help put you on? U a phony.”

The accuser added, “I’m bout to reach out to yo whole family and tell them everything you used to be talking about in prison when it came to Boo. Imma start wit your mama because she needs to know her son ain’t sh*t.”

In the caption of the post, Crunchy Black wrote of Gangsta Boo’s kindness and mourned her death while pointing the finger at Mitchell as being complicit in her death. “God is good he sent me this to post and sure against the boo brother we on your a**. He was in jail y’all talking about how he hate her how he going to do something to her if anybody f**k with boo you know she had a good heart,” he wrote.

Gangsta Boo attends the Coi Leray album release party hosted by Republic Records and Sprite at Bootsy Bellows on April 07, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Republic Records)

He continued, “Things that she couldn’t do she wouldn’t going to do it things that she could do you can depend on her being there for you I’m being there for my friend get it how you live or don’t live at all miss you love you just like I miss my daughter.”

The rapper concluded his message by asking his followers and supporters of Gangsta Boo to share his post in hopes of spreading the word in regards to Mitchell’s alleged involvement in the foul play surrounding her death. “I won’t smoke @gangster BOO @missyeahoe yeah h**. If you f**k with Gangsta boom or the Three 6 Mafia make sure you share and repost this.”

In subsequent social media posts and comments, Crunchy Black vowed to seek justice for Gangsta Boo while continuing to denigrate Mitchell. When some social media users cast doubt on his accusations, the rapper was adamant his statements were rooted in truth and not in an attempt to gain “clout” or to court attention.

“I want everybody to pay attention to what I am saying I do not say sh*t just to be saying it,” he wrote. “I’m not looking for no f**king clap it is what it is the whole ass ni**a did it and I’m going to make sure you deal with it so don’t get on this page talk about that ain’t true.”

Gangsta Boo passed away as a result of a fatal overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol (alcohol). The rapper was laid to rest during a funeral service in Mississippi weeks after her death.

Read Crunchy Black’s Instagram post below.