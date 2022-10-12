‘RHOA’ Alum Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill To Divorce After Two Years Of Marriage

Cynthia Bailey has filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Mike Hill.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 55, addressed the split in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

“God does not make mistakes!,” she began. “I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all. Although that journey has come to an end, I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together. God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!”

Bailey added, “I pray my friends, family, and fans will continue to be along for the ride with me in this awesome thing we call ‘life!’ Thank you for your continued prayers, support, and well wishes.”

The sportscaster also issued a statement to PEOPLE.

“I love Cynthia and will always love her because she is a phenomenal woman and a beautiful person,” Hill expressed. “Even though our relationship is ending, our friendship remains rock solid and for that I am grateful. Honestly, we’ve been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months, so it was good for us both to have that time to process it all privately and I can smile knowing she’ll always be there for me as I will be for her.”

The couple’s romance was first announced in late 2018 following Bailey’s divorce from her first husband, Peter Thomas, in 2017. She previously told Bravo, “If I can’t make it with Mike Hill, then I’m just meant to be single for the rest of my life.”

Bailey and Hill wed on Oct. 10, 2020. The proposal was featured in season 12 of Real Housewives of Atlanta while the wedding planning and ceremony were shown in season 13—Bailey’s last of the franchise after joining in season 3.