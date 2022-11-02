Cynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike Hill

Less than a month after filing for divorce, Cynthia Bailey has opened up about her split from Mike Hill.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum recently appeared on an episode of the Two T’s In A Pod podcast and admitted that they broke up after two years of marriage because of their lack of friendship.

“I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” said Bailey, 55, on Monday’s episode. “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes. This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”

Admittedly, the mother of one did speak on her wavering emotions, but will most likely continue down the path towards divorce.

“I don’t think either one of us regret our decision to move forward in the way we have decided to move forward,” she continued. “It’s not final yet. We’re still going through the process, so we’re still technically married. For me, there’s still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he’s my husband.”

Though she later revealed that things have been “weird,” the Games People Play actress did confirm she and her estranged husband are on good terms.

When Bailey announced their split, she told PEOPLE, “God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all. Although that journey has come to an end, I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together. God willing, I will find love again. Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!”

