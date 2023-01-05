D.L. Hughley Calls Out Media For Coverage Of Dana White Scandal Versus That Of Black Men

D.L. Hughley feels the media isn’t covering Dana White’s scandal in the same capacity they do Black men. The outspoken comedian took to social media on Wednesday (Jan. 4) to speak his mind on White’s physical altercation with his wife, claiming that if the UFC head honcho were a Black celebrity, they would be getting arrested immediately.

“If one of Dana Whites fighters had beat his wife like that,” The D.L. Hughley Show creator expressed. “He’d already have been arrested! #TeamDl”

Hughley, 59, cited names like Chris Brown, Antonio Brown, and Bobby Brown, celebrities who’ve had tumultuous and heavily media-examined lives, to compare the differences in white and Black coverage by the news.

“If Chris Brown, Bobby Brown, or Antonio Brown did what Dana White did, the media wouldn’t stop talking about it!! What can Brown do for you?[…] Be White!!”

The Original Kings of Comedy star then took his gripes to Instagram, unloading once more on the lack of, what he deems, fair coverage of Dana slapping his wife.

“What can BROWN do for you?” Apparently, not a damn thing! If that had been a brotha, it’d be NONSTOP coverage, dredging up a playground fight from the 3rd grade, scouring old tweets, you name it,” he said. “Dana White’s ENTIRE LIFE is immersed in brutal, physical violence, he’s amassed a fortune from it. Where are the salacious headlines?? Where’s the pressure?? Ohhhhh, he apologized? White Privilege(PUN INTENDED) scores a 1st round knockout yet again.”

The Los Angeles native’s critique hits the internet just days after the Manchester, CT native hit his wife. On Monday (Jan. 2) TMZ reported that the Ultimate Fighting Championship president and his wife Anna White got into a conflict where she slapped her husband. White retaliates by hitting her in the face and adding additional hits to her neck area.

The 53-year-old released a statement regarding the situation, stating that there wasn’t “an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman.”

“You’ve heard me say for years, ‘There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman.’ And now here I am on TMZ talking about it,” UFC’s boss stated. “My wife and I have been married for almost thirty years. We’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some sh*t together.”

“I’m literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It’s never happened before. It’s the first time it’s ever happened. People are going to say what they’re going to say and it is what it is. Whatever people do say is deserved. I deserve it… My wife and I have apologized to each other.”