Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Gives Health Update After Collapsing At Vanilla Ice Show

Last Friday (July 29), D-Roc of the Ying Yang Twins abruptly collapsed on stage in the middle of his set during a Vanilla Ice concert in Springfield, Mo. In surfaced footage of the incident, the Atlanta native is seen getting carried off the stage by security shortly after his fall.

Days after recovering from the troubling incident, the 43-year-old took to his Instagram account to clarify what happened and to alleviate all concerns about his health.

“Aye yo, yo, yo, this ya boy D-Roc from the Ying Yang Twins. I wanna thank everybody for they’re concern, but let me tell you what went on Friday night cause that’s when it happened,” he begins. “It was 84 degrees outside, yes, but on stage, it made the temperature rise so I was getting dehydrated. The only thing y’all seen was the fall.”

He went on to add how he repeatedly told his manager about the heat while making an effort to stay hydrated. “I kept drinking water, and then [the] next thing I know, I woke up on the golf cart. The paramedics was right there, they said I was dehydrated. I drunk a lot of Gatorade and water, and got some sleep. The next day, I was in Florida at the Apopka [Amphi]theater performing yet again. And I got a clip for y’all to see, to show that I’m alright. Thank everybody for ya love though. Thank y’all, but I’m good.”

After the incident, the event’s organizer, Ozark Empire Fair, posted an update about the artist on Instagram, stating he “received medical attention,” was back on his feet, and moved around before leaving the venue.

“The Ozark Empire Fair wants to share that D-Roc has made a full recovery from his collapse at the concert last night. He received medical attention back stage and was up and walking around prior to leaving the fairgrounds. Thank you to the fans for their love and support! #yingyangtwins.“

The Ying Yang Twins’ appearance at the Ozark Empire Fair follows their 2019 performance set on the Millennium Tour with acts including B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Bobby V, and Chingy. The duo is scheduled to perform at a handful of upcoming shows for the remainder of the year.

Throughout their career, the duo has released six studio albums—four of which peaked on the Billboard 200 chart. Some of their biggest hits made it to Billboard’s Hot 100, including “Wait (The Whisper Song)” and “Salt Shaker” featuring Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz.