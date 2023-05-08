DaBaby Would “Absolutely” Handle 2021 Homophobia Controversies Differently

DaBaby has some regrets over his homophobic rant from Rolling Loud 2021, as the 31-year-old recently admitted that he would have handled things differently if he could.

The “Suge” rapper appeared on The Shop: Uninterrupted where Maverick Carter brought up his “sparring match” with cancel culture.

“Oh man, I got knocked the f**k out,” the Charlotte rapper said. When Mav asked him if he could have handled the situation differently, the GRAMMY nominee said “Absolutely.”

“That’s what came out my own mouth,” he added before tripping over his words a bit.

“I apologized, but I didn’t mean to apologize because I’m this type of person,” he said in reference to his commitment to fighting for causes he believes in, especially when his character is called into question. “I’m not a bad person at all […] my character, I’m unfaltering on that.”

DaBaby rubbed several fans the wrong way in July 2021, making references to the LGBTQIA+ community and people with sexually transmitted diseases during his Rolling Loud set.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Ladies, if your pu**y smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

He received a lot of vitriol via social media following this rant and was removed from several festival lineups as a result. DaBaby hurt his case even more when he posted an apology in August 2021, only to delete it days later.