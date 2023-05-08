Da Brat Shows Off Baby Bump In Custom Bulls Jersey During Lovers & Friends Fest

Over the weekend, Da Brat took center stage at Usher’s Lovers & Friends Festival to perform a medley of her biggest hits. As the So So Def vet put on a set showcasing her almost 30-year-old discography, she also surprised fans with a unique spin to a Chicago Bulls jersey.

Da Brat, née Shawntae Harris-Dupart, wore a full Bulls ensemble, with a circle cut out in the center of the top to expose her almost-ready belly.

In a recap video soundtracked by Usher’s homonymous song of the festival, the 49-year-old MC showed her best moments from the performance via their “Friends Stage” on Saturday (May 6). She also revealed that her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart designed her outfit.

Da Brat during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kaitlyn Morris/FilmMagic via Getty Images

“Thank you to my BeauRtiful wife @darealbbjudy for my custom outfit and being thee best companion ever! Thank u to @loversandfriendsfest for having me and our unborn miracle rock out b4 he arrives into this world,” she wrote on Instagram before declaring the L&F Fest her “last show,” due to doctor’s order.

“’My LAST show’ said @therealdrjackie. It was a challenge but we pushed through! Thank u to my squad @stefateaser@realnickroses @mynamemister@jahlionsound @sheenamariebeautyand @bellastassi for holdin me down. We went out w a BANG!! Thank you for all the love and support from everyone who came!! It was PAAAAACKED!” See below.

The couple revealed that they are expecting a baby boy back in March. In an IG video, the parents-to-be showed the moment they found out what their baby’s gender would be.

Surrounded by family and friends wearing either pink or blue, the pair anxiously watched a Jumbotron before counting down to the gender reveal. The parents-to-be emotionally embraced as everyone cheered with excitement about the news of their bundle of joy.

“Baby Harris – Dupart is a boy,” Da Brat and Judy captioned their recap video on Instagram.

Da Brat, née Shawntae Harris, and Judy announced their pregnancy in February, a year after marrying in the same month.