Da Brat, Jesseca Harris-Dupart Share First Photos Of Their Baby Boy, True Legend

Da Brat birthed her and Jesseca Harris-Dupart’s baby boy a month ago, and the couple has now revealed first images of their new bundle of joy, True Legend.

PEOPLE got an exclusive look at the precious newborn in its latest feature “My Extraordinary Family,” where the iconic rapper and owner of Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO dished about motherhood.

“Look, this came out of my stomach,” Da Brat reportedly said to the outlet while pointing at True. “I cry every day. I just look at him and boo-hoo, because I’m so grateful.”

Speaking of how blessed she is to have had a successful pregnancy when so many Black women are dying from child-birth, she added, “I’m 49, I’m high-risk, I have high blood pressure. So many women so much younger than me want kids and can’t have them, and I had a successful pregnancy. It’s just an honor. He’s such a blessing.”

The married couple welcomed their baby boy on July 6, after Da Brat, neé Shawntae Harris, went through a series of IVF treatments to conceive. Jesseca, who already has three adult children from a previous relationship, encouraged Da Brat to carry their first child.

“I never want to do that again,” the 49-year-old rhymer joked about her nerve-wrecking delivery, “but for him it was worth it.”

She also added that her wife kept her calm by playing songs that they love. “I asked her to play Biggie [Smalls], but that wasn’t helping, so she played our love playlist. I was able to relax and not think.”

Da Brat expressed that True has made her and Jesseca closer, as she dished on how the two share motherly responsibiites. “We always change his diaper together.”

“Who would ever think this? Da Brat-a-tat-tat from 1994!” she spoke of her tenacious persona. “I’m with a beautiful, successful woman who completes me and inspires me to be better. I’m elated to be a mother. I never thought I would be, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. I never need another thing in life.”

Take a look at first photos of baby True Legend above and below.