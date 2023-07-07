Da Brat And Wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart Welcome Baby Boy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Da Brat (L) and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart attend AMC Networks Summit 2022 at 74Wythe on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for AMC Networks)

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris officially have a new bundle of joy in their lives. The married couple welcomed a baby boy on Thursday night (July 6) named True, who weighed in at 7lbs, 8oz and measured 20 inches long, PEOPLE reports.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” the “Funkdafied” rhymer, 49, told the outlet. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.”

Harris-Dupart, 41, also spoke about how they knew the baby’s name was a great fit, but after finally seeing him, his presence made them reconsider. “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart, but now that we’ve met him we are tempted to name him Perfect,” she said.

Leading up to the birth, DaBrat was showered with love, support, and gifts. Just last week, Judy had four custom Teslas in different colors waiting for Brat, letting the mother of her child make the final decision on which car she wanted to drive home. According to the Kaleidoscope Haircare CEO, Brat was in denial of the grand gesture.

“After fussing for an hour saying she didn’t want to accept it; had to show her the PAID receipt,” she teased in her caption. “She said they can’t do a refund [laughing emojis] she really tried to fight me on this …. But I WON.”

The Unrestricted artist stayed active all throughout her pregnancy. In May, she performed at the 8th Annual Black Music Honors event. The same month, she also delivered a memorable performance at Lovers & Friends Festival, rocking a custom Chicago Bulls jersey with the center cut out to show off her baby bump.