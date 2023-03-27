Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Reveal They’re Expecting A Boy

Beloved rapper Da Brat, and wife Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy. On Saturday (March 25), the couple shared a video on Instagram showing the moment that they found out what their baby’s gender would be.

Surrounded by family and friends wearing either pink or blue, the pair anxiously watched a Jumbotron before counting down to the gender reveal. The parents-to-be emotionally embraced as everyone cheered with excitement about the news of their bundle of joy.

“Baby Harris – Dupart is a boy,” Da Brat and Judy captioned their recap video on Instagram.

Da Brat, née Shawntae Harris, and Judy announced their pregnancy in February, a year after marrying in the same month. Back in June 2022, the two opened up on the Tamron Hall show about their struggles to conceive, even with In Vetro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Jesseca who has already mothered two boys and is also a grandmother, revealed that her fertility journey led her to multiple hospitalizations and even excessive blood clots. At the time, she was relentless in still wanting to try for a baby with the love of her life.

“It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together,” she said.

Expressing that she wanted Da Brat to experience motherhood like she had, she added, “She’s never experienced it and she is a very caring person. She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life. So I just think that, that would be great and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime, I will.”

At that time, Jesseca and Da Brat told Tamron that they were no longer trying to conceive, but were still hopeful that one day they would.

“Well, I’m not gonna say we’re still trying. We are on our way,” said Jesseca.

Now, Jesseca and Da Brat will share their first child together.

The So So Def vet debuted her baby bump on Instagram earlier this year while wearing a Chicago Bulls ensemble. Judy joined her wife in the photos, where both of them can be seen caressing the MCs tummy.

“BLESSINGS all 2023 @hopefertility thanks so much,” Da Brat captioned the carousel of photos. She was met with congratulations from fans and her celeb peers throughout her comment section.

Congratulations to Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart!