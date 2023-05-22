Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Share Minion-Themed Baby Shower

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart shared a festive Minion-themed baby shower on social media. The colorful affair was produced by Eliana B. of Elly B Events. With bright blue and yellow decor, a DJ, food, and more, the 49-year-old rapper pulled up in a turquoise Rolls Royce.

“Maaan I am STILL on a cloud! Our little Minion baby shower was soooo BEAURRRRTIFUL. OMG From the decor to the delectable food to the decadent desserts to the FABULOUS FAMILY & FRIENDS who came out to my wife’s a** in the air twerking to the delicious specialty drinks,” wrote the Chicago native on Instagram sharing a video recap.

“What a way to CELEBRATE our little Miracle Drop. THAAANK YOU wholeheartedly to EVERYONE who loves and supports us. Everyone who came was full of love and good energy. The VIBES in this building was EXACTLY what we wanted our BABY to FEEL. Last night was NOTHING SHORT OF AMAZING.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2023, later revealing they are expecting a boy. The Funkdafied rapper even performed with her baby bump on full display in May at the Lovers and Friends music festival in Las Vegas.

To conceive, the same-gendered couple shared their experience after facing backlash for not choosing a Black sperm donor.

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart attend the 2023 ESSENCE Wellness House at The Carlyle on March 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

“TO BE CLEAR – for all those that are not aware of the MANY things we weren’t aware of, here it is: black men make up less than 5% of the donation pool,” explained the beauty entrepreneur. “Furthermore with genetic testing ( that is SPECIFICALLY for looking into the diseases that humans carry ) and inputting my stats in ALL of the cryo banks -it went from THOUSANDS to about 300 and of that only 1 was black – and he also unfortunately wasn’t a perfect match.”

