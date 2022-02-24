Da Brat And Jesseca Dupart Are Officially Married

Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart have officially tied the knot. The two were married on Feb. 22, 2022, noting the significance of the date “02-22-2022” to PEOPLE. The ceremony was held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Ga. Celebrity guests included Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and Kandi Burrus. Da Brat was walked down the aisle by Jermaine Dupri and Dupart was escorted by Damon Dupart Sr. Da Brat’s sister, LisaRaye McCoy served as a bridesmaid.

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” explained Dupart. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

Although now officially married, the couple revealed the wedding was to make it official for the world as the two knew they would be together forever.

“We’re already a union. The paper is just going to solidify it,” expressed Da Brat. “But she wasn’t ever going nowhere, anyway. And I wasn’t letting her go. So, we get to do it and show the world that we’re a union. It’s a milestone because, in the ’90s, things like this couldn’t happen.”

The platinum-selling rapper added, “I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I’m very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God.”

Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson performed at the reception. Da Brat was led by Rickey Smiley for the honorary father-daughter dance. After the event ended, the newlyweds drove off in a blue Bentley. In January, Da Brat and Dupart revealed they are expecting their first child together.

Fans will get a closer look at the intimate ceremony on the couple’s reality show Brat Loves Judy. Renewed for a second season, the series is set to return this June.