Da Brat Pregnant At 48, Expecting First Child With Wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart

Chicago rapper Da Brat has announced her pregnancy, as she is expecting with wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

The wordsmith and reality star, 48, debuted her baby bump on Instagram Tuesday morning in a post where she’s seen in Chicago Bulls garb, caressing her stomach in several snaps. Harris-Dupart joins her in two photos, where she’s seen rubbing on the MCs tummy, as well.

“BLESSINGS all 2023 ❤️❤️❤️@hopefertility thanks so much,” she captioned the carousel of snaps. She was met with well wishes from fans and fellow celebs within her comment section.

“Aww sh*t it’s all the way up! Congrats y’all!!,” wrote Bun B of UGK, with Miami’s own Trina adding, So beautiful congratulations ????”

“YOU JUST KEEP AMAZING ME! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!,” added India. Arie. Other well wishers included Eva Marcille, Missy Elliott and Muni Long.

The couple spoke with People about their journey to motherhood, with Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris, admitting that she never saw herself as a mother until marrying haircare pro Judy in February 2022.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” she told the publication. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

After meeting Harris-Dupart, however, “I started looking at life so differently,” says the So So Def artist. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

While Da Brat initially wasn’t up for carrying a child, her partner — who already has three children — insisted that the rapper experience pregnancy at least once.

“We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience,” Judy shared. “She is so nurturing.”

“It’s been quite a journey. There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40,” Da Brat added.

One complication the couple faced was suffering a miscarriage.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” says Da Brat. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me. Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left.”

The Funkdafied rapper is now 18-weeks pregnant, telling the mag “It’s just a blessing. I’m excited! I don’t have any cravings or nausea. but I’m always sleepy. It’s crazy!”