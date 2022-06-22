Da Brat And Wife Jesseca Dupart Share Their Struggles With Conceiving A Child On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

While visiting the Tamron Hall Show, newlyweds Shawntae “Da Brat” Harris-Dupart and wife Jesseca Dupart-Harris, who chose to hyphenate their last names, opened up about their recent struggles of trying to conceive a child–following their marriage of almost four months now.

Jesseca, who has already mothered two boys and is also a grandmother, was very transparent with Tamron about her journey with In Vetro Fertilization (IVF) treatments. She emotionally revealed, “We haven’t spoken about it much on social [media] because we have had some ups and some downs on our journey … some complications, but we are still in the process.”

Jesseca who many call “Judy,” revealed that her fertility journey led her to multiple hospitalizations and even excessive blood clots. However, her struggles wouldn’t discourage her from trying to conceive a baby with the love of her life.

“It’s just been a lot but we were not giving up…We want a baby together,” she said.

“She’s never experienced it and she is a very caring person,” Jesseca emotionally expressed speaking of how she wants Da Brat to endure motherhood. “She is the most nurturing person I’ve ever met in my whole entire life. So I just think that, that would be great and anything that I’m able to give her in this lifetime, I will.”

Da Brat responded to Jesseca’s melancholy with some lighthearted joking. “I have been to the doctor more than I ever have in my whole life,” she said. “Goodness, how many pap smears a woman got to get?”

The two revealed that at the moment there not trying to conceive anymore, but they are still hopeful that one day they will. “Well, I’m not gonna say we’re still trying. We are on our way,” said Jesseca.

Da Brat went on to reveal that outside of juggling their journey to motherhood and their careers, she has been back in the studio and has released a new single, “Tick Tock.”

Hopefully motherhood, together, will be in their near future. Watch the full video of the Dupart-Harris’s above.