DaBaby Dubs 50 Cent His “Last Role Model” In Birthday Tribute

DaBaby labeled 50 Cent as one of his true “last role models” during a tribute to the latter on his birthday.

On Thursday (July 6), the artist, né Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, took to Instagram to show love to his mentor, celebrating his 48th birthday. Baby credited the mogul for being in the field with him and helping him “navigate through the bullsh*t.” The North Carolina rapper also thanked Fif for pulling him through “one of his lowest points.”

“HAPPY G DAY TO THE GOAT,” he captioned a carousel of photos featuring the pair of men. “Still gone hit ya phone but I wanted to show my love and appreciation publicly! I tell you all the time, words can’t express how much I appreciate [my relationship] with you. Since the day I met ya, you done gave me a [lifetime’s] worth of game & motivation. Put ya arm around a ni**a at one of my lowest points, treated anything of mines like it was yours, treated anybody attached to me like family. Showed me how to navigate through the bullsh*t the RIGHT way! REAL NI**A.. with PLENTY sense.”

“Don’t take yourself lightly bruh, you a walking BLESSING. & I know anybody with the pleasure of knowing you can vouch! If they don’t f*ck em! & everybody that love em! Tell you once a month you the last role model I got left! Keep dominating the [world] I’m studying on a daily. Love for life bruh, See you soon!”

Back in 2021, 50 revealed that he wanted to take DaBaby under his wing. During the time, Baby claimed he was being “blackballed” for being violent and he was being closed off from industry opportunities. However, he revealed Fif was looking out for him through this challenging time.

“Somebody I been studying for a MINUTE lended me a few hours of his time today,” he captioned the now deleted post. “Ni**as so scared to let me in the room they f**ked around & let me end up in the room w/ @50cent/ BIG MISTAKE! Beyond grateful for the game. Couldn’t have come from a better source. Now watch me put this sh*t to use.”

The Get Rich Or Die Tryin icon hopped into the comments, showing support for the artist. “I lost [Pop Smoke] before he could get it, This one already got it, and he listen,” 50 Cent said. “I’m a teach him all the mistakes I made, so he can be better than me. THIS IS HIP-HOP!”