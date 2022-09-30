Boosie And Meek Mill Strongly Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed

Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia, Meek Mill attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street, DaBaby attends Sir Lucian Grainge's 2020 Artist Showcase Presented By Citi and Lenovo at Milk Studios

Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz firmly believe that the music industry is blackballing DaBaby.

On Thursday (Sept. 29), the two rappers took to Twitter and chimed in on the trending topic, stating that “something is going on.”

“They blatantly blackballing da baby,” the Philadelphia rapper expressed. “Not my business but ima observer.”

Boosie followed suit about ten minutes later and gave his thoughts on the matter. The Baton Rouge native, who has collaborated with DaBaby on songs like “Period” and “Baby Jesus,” pointed out the difference in his record sales, concluding someone is actively working against him.

“Ain’t no way my ni**a DaBaby supposed to sell 16k after selling almost 150k his last first week, he one of the BIGGEST in this sh*t. I DONT KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON, BUT SOMETHING IS DEFINITELY GOING ON,” Boosie passionately tweeted.

The two rapper’s sentiments echo DJ Akademiks’ comments regarding DaBaby, as he accused Ebro Darden of blackballing the North Carolina artist and blocking him from appearing on Apple Music playlists.

“Da Baby Baby on Baby 2 is on pace to be outside the top 20 this week. Its expected that his first week sales would be around 13-16K first week,” the YouTube pundit expressed on Twitter on Wednesday (Sept. 28). “I told u Ebro and Apple Music blackballed him.”

Ebro responded to his claims, arguing that “Apple Music isn’t the only streaming platform.”

“Based on this dummy’s logic,” Darden rebutted, “Da Baby should be doing well on the platform HE works for. Is it?”

DaBaby’s fall from grace began in 2021 when he made homophobic remarks during his Rolling Loud performance. He lost sponsorships and was pulled from numerous festivals in the aftermath.