DaBaby Believes He Defeated Cancel Culture In Wake Of Billboard Hot 100 Hit

DaBaby believes he has been able to survive the “cancellation” period following a string of controversial remarks he has made over the past two years. During a conversation with on The Bootleg Kev Podcast, the North Carolina rapper agreed with the host’s assertion that he has “defeated cancel culture” amid him scoring his first solo Billboard Hot 100 entry in a while.

“I’ve been riding with you for a long time, and I’m just super happy that you got through this weird cancel cloud,” Kev told DaBaby. “You have officially defeated cancel culture.” The rapper responded by acknowledging his ability to sustain a career and success in spite of the backlash he’s received. “For sure… We’re gonna stay on top where we belong,” he responded.

The hitmaker’s comment comes in the wake of his single “Shake Sumn” marking his return to the Billboard Hot 100. The track peaked at No. 69 on the chart and has spent several weeks ranking among the most popular songs in the country. Prior to “Shake Sumn,” DaBaby’s last appearance on the Hot 100 occurred in 2022, when his song “Neighborhood Superstar” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again reached the chart for one week, hitting No. 89.

DaBaby attends Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

That lack of recent Billboard success is a far cry from 2021, when the rapper had several songs appear on the Hot 100, including one Top 40 hit and another song that peaked at No. 12. In 2020, DaBaby hit No. 1 on the chart with his Roddy Ricch collaboration “Rockstar,” which spent several weeks as the biggest song in America.

DaBaby’s seeming fall from grace followed homophobic remarks he made during a Rolling Loud performance in July 2021. He was also maligned for comments made regarding his alleged sexual history with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and his public support of Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting the Houston rap star in late 2022.

The rapper has previously shared his belief that he had been blackballed by the music industry following lackluster sales of his Baby on Baby 2 project. The project sold nearly 100,000 less copies than his previous album, which moved nearly 125,000 copies in its opening week.

Watch DaBaby’s Bootleg Kev interview below.