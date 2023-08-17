DaBaby Sits In Director’s Chair For Lil Duval’s “Squeeze” Music Video

Lil Duval has returned to the music scene with his new single “Squeeze,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by none other than rap star DaBaby.

Released on Tuesday (Aug. 15), the visual is akin to the zany visuals the North Carolina native is known for, but sees the focus placed squarely on the diminutive jokester-turned-artist.

Taking inspiration from the classic 1989 film Lean on Me, Duval reimagines himself in actor Morgan Freeman’s protagonist role as Principal Joe Clark, commanding an auditorium to “stop the violence” during a spirited pep rally.

Yet, where the video diverges from its source material is when the occasion gets infused with a healthy dose of ratchet behavior, as Duval and those in attendance turn the calls for peace into an all-out turn-up, with line-dancing, twerking, fisticuffs, and more antics.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), the 46-year-old previewed a clip of the video on Instagram while promoting his latest release. “Stop the violence! But keep yo fie on you cuz you neeeeeever know” he wrote on the app.

He had previously teased his return to the music scene following his recovery after sustaining a broken leg, which required the veteran comic to undergo surgery. “New femur who dis” he joked back in July. “Who said I won’t be able [to] drop and bounce again? ???? I’m really back nih!”

Lil Duval first made the leap into the music game back in 2014 with the release of his first music video, but received his most success to date in that realm with his 2018 single “Smile Bi** h (Living My Best Life)” featuring Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy. The track was a dark-horse hit, eventually peaking at No. 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching Gold certification.