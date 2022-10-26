DaBaby Addresses Lyrics Claiming He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021, Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre

DaBaby isn’t shying away from his claim that he slept with Megan Thee Stallion, appearing on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning Show Tuesday to discuss the track where he first stated the accusation, “Boogeyman.”

The North Carolina rapper, née Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, spoke with Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg about the song’s creation and stated that he completed the song over a year ago before doubling down on the track’s contents, stating people “can take it how they wanna to take it.”

“The song been done, for real, for real, damn near going on a year,” he explained. “And when I say something, it’s gonna go out. It is what it is. Like I say a long time ago, keep me out the business.

“It’s a song that’s out right now – ni**as can take it how they wanna take it. I ain’t tripping, it’s a song that’s out. You wish I’d have left it off? Ain’t nothing to feel weird about. It ain’t happen to you.”

Rosenberg and Darden expressed they initially felt that mentioning Megan Thee Stallion in “Boogeyman” was “weird” because of her current legal woes with Tory Lanez and it appears that men are “bullying her.”

DaBaby responded stating that Meg had already insinuated that she slept with him because she didn’t want him to work with Lanez on “SKAT.”

“I don’t even wanna stir all this sh*t up,” he proclaimed. “But I’m gonna respond to what she said. Anybody that can read between the lines, the sh*t was really already said.”

“Don’t turn the women’s empowerment sh*t on me because what you got going on with buddy. You know why you upset with me being on a ni**a song – you know why. You and me know why. You, me and a few other people, they know why, but I kept it player, ain’t say sh*t about it.”

DaBaby recently claimed he’s been blackballed after his latest album, Baby on Baby 2, sold 13-16K in its first week, a drastic drop from previous album sales.

DJ Akademiks, Meek Mill, and Boosie Badazz agreed with the rapper, asserting Kirk has been blackballed for his past actions, such as the homophobic remarks he made during his 2021 Rolling Loud performance.