DaBaby Seemingly Reacts To BOGO Ticket Jokes Mocking His Shows

DaBaby has recently become an internet joke as the North Carolina rapper’s buy-one, get-one free ticket sale was mocked on social media. But it seems the rapper is aiming to get the last laugh.

On Monday (Nov. 7), Pop Crave reported that the Baby on Baby 2 artist was holding a special sale that would allow his fans to snag a free ticket if they purchased another.

The Birmingham, Ala. venue, Iron City, has a total standing capacity of 1300 people, leading Twitter users to mock the rapper’s fall from grace and inability to sell out the venue.

“DaBaby selling his tickets BOGO has got to be the saddest sh*t ever for a rapper,” one user said. “And it’s crazy cause nobody else hurt his career more than he did. Talk about self sabotage, a lack of situational awareness, and ego.”

“Remember when some of y’alls favs was claiming DaBaby was being blackballed? I wonder how they’d explain this (or the fact that homie is not selling tickets or music like he used to). I promise you everything isn’t a conspiracy theory,” another Twitter user declared.

However, it seems that DaBaby has responded to the online roast. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Kirk took to Instagram to show his reality, which appears to be a fully packed show.

The rapper showed some on-stage footage of his recent stop in Boston, revealing a packed crowd that knew all the words to his track “Rockstar.” DaBaby captioned the video “STOP IT. ? Tell em how we rocking Boston??,” with an additional message at the end of the video. “Stop playing bi**h ass ni**a.”

Elsewhere, DaBaby was recently in hot water after he doubled down on lyrics claiming he slept with Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning Show last month to discuss the track where he first stated the accusation, “Boogeyman.”

“The song been done, for real, for real, damn near going on a year,” he explained. “And when I say something, it’s gonna go out. It is what it is. Like I say a long time ago, keep me out the business.

“It’s a song that’s out right now – ni**as can take it how they wanna take it. I ain’t tripping, it’s a song that’s out. You wish I’d have left it off? Ain’t nothing to feel weird about. It ain’t happen to you.”