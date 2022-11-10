DaBaby Reacts To Critics Saying He “Fell Off”

DaBaby has issued a response to comments about him “falling off” following reports of the rapper experiencing low album and ticket sales. The North Carolina native recently provided evidence that his fan base and popularity is still intact, posting footage from a concert where the “Suge” creator recently performed in Massachusetts.

“STOP IT,” the rapper wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a sizable crowd enjoying his live set. “Tell em how we rocking Boston.”

In another post addressing the comments, DaBaby struck a pose while laying in front of his fleet of luxury whips, another defiant retort to those poking fun at his diminishing returns as of late.

“I FELL OFF,” he sarcastically wrote, adding in a few laughing emojis to further the sentiment. “But nah, [for real] man GOD IS GREAT, I ran this sh*t up from NOTHING & still stand firm on morals & principles. I’m BLESSED. & Filled with gratitude no matter what.”

The hitmaker’s posts follow social media users taunting him for reportedly offering buy-one-get-one-free tickets to a recent show in Birmingham, Ala., as well as a New Orleans show headlined by the rapper being canceled due to low ticket sales. He has also experienced a dip in record sales, as his most recent release, Baby on Baby 2, sold significantly less than his previous effort, Blame It on Baby. This disparity inspired rumors of the rapper being blackballed within the music industry due to his involvement in a string of controversies.

The last year has been a rollercoaster for the 30-year-old, as he’s been subjected to backlash and scrutiny following a lengthy hot streak to begin his successful career. Last summer, the rapper received criticism for making homophobic remarks at Rolling Loud Miami, which he later apologized for on social media before ultimately removing the post from his account.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: DaBaby attends STARZ Series “BMF” World Premiere at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

He was also vilified for allowing rapper Tory Lanez to perform alongside him during his Rolling Loud set, as the Canadian had been accused of shooting rap star Megan Thee Stallion, whom DaBaby previously collaborated with on the hit single “Cash Sh*t.” More recently, DaBaby claimed he had a sexual relationship with the Houston Hottie on his Baby on Baby 2 single “Boogeyman,” a move which others have attributed to the drop in his approval rating.

DaBaby is currently on the road for his Baby On Baby 2 Tour. Remaining stops include Austin, Birmingham, AL, Nashville, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.