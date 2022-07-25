DaBaby Is Now A Trump Supporter: “I Need Him To Get My Cousin Out”

DaBaby is back at making headlines, but this time on the political side of the zeitgeist, he’s declaring his support of former President Donald Trump. Why? Because he pardoned Kodak Black.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, the artist legally known as Jonathan Lyndale Kirk shared his thoughts on politics. DaBaby disclosed he would’ve voted for Kanye West in the 2020 election because he feels “Ye is a gangsta.”

The hosts took the conversation up a controversial notch, asking Kirk about his thoughts on Donald Trump, whom DaBaby says he now respects because he released Kodak Black from prison.

“Do I f**k with Trump? Now? Hell yeah. Trump is a gangsta. Ni**a let Kodak out,” the Baby on Baby rapper expressed. “And I need him to get my cousin out…yeah, in California…[If] you need your new campaign partner, Trump, when you come back around, holla at me, man. We can swap it out, get my cousin out…he’s a political prisoner. We’ll get to that later, Trump.”

And DaBaby isn’t the only rapper who has pledged allegiance to former President Donald Trump in recent memory. Kodak Black himself has previously expressed his love for the politician as well.

Black was freed from prison on January 20, 2021, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, with the help of Donald Trump who pardoned the rapper. The Florida rapper was in the middle of serving a 46-month sentence after being convicted of a 2019 federal weapons charge.

“I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence,” Kodak Black tweeted, thanking Trump in 2021. “I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

Elsewhere, DaBaby recently released a collaborative project with NBA Youngboy, entitled BETTER THAN YOU, on March 4, 2022.

Kodak Black was released from prison a year ago today by Donald Trump ?



Kodak had one of the biggest comeback since & his hit song “Super Gremlin” is currently #6 on the charts! pic.twitter.com/ANYw4dexw4 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 20, 2022

The joint effort featured production from BlakeSale, Cardo, Johnny Juliano, Yung Exclusive, Leor, TnTXD, Ambezza, Uzoh, and Kayothewizard, and more.

Watch the entire DaBaby’s responses below.