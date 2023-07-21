Dame Dash Reveals He And JAY-Z Were In Competition For Aaliyah’s Heart

Dame Dash’s recent conversation with the That’s F***ed Up podcast opened up the floor for him to speak on competing with JAY-Z in pursuit of late R&B singer Aaliyah.

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder explained the time him and Hov competed for the “Rock The Boat” singer’s heart, claiming that she gave both of them some play.

“I didn’t look at her like that because she was like a tomboy,” Dash started. “She was little to me. But then one time, I guess we had the same book keeper, and I walked past… every time I saw her, she looked different. She had different looks every time and I was like, ‘Who the f**k is that?’”

Aaliyah at ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ at the NBC Studios in Burbank, Ca. 7/25/01. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I just threw my A-game,” he added before learning that Jay was after her, too. “And then, you know, I guess Jay was trying to get at her as well, and I didn’t know. It got brought up and I was like, ‘F**k both of y’all.’ But it never worked out for them, and we were both trying to get at her. And I kind of eased up, but then we ran into each other. It’s a long story.”

Dame then admitted that many of his musical peers were interested in the young artist, and that she was dating, but not getting serious with just anyone.

“Everybody was getting at Aaliyah, bro,” he continued. “She’ll go to dinner with a ni**a but she wasn’t gonna just be smashing. So that was the big deal, like, who can get with Aaliyah?”

Natane Adcock, Damon Dash , Aaliyah, Jay Z, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez at Puff Daddy’s Fourth of July Party on July 2, 2000 in East Hampton. Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The music exec also revealed that Jay was “obviously” bitter about him pursuing Aaliyah once he found out. “Yeah, he felt a way. But everybody knows that sh*t. They be trying to act like he was really f**king with her. Nah, he was sending flowers and doing all that sh*t, he was courting her. So we were both going hard and we ended up in the same house for 4th of July.”

“It was, like, one day [Aaliyah] might lean towards him then it’ll lean towards me,” he added about his consistency with the singer. “But I was just on fire that week. Everything I was saying was funny, you know what I’m saying?”

“I remember coming downstairs and [Jay] was like… [sigh]. ‘Cause like, you know, his friends were laughing at him and sh*t.”

Kevin Kane/WireImage

Aaliyah was only 22 years old when she died in 2001 from a plane crash while leaving the Bahamas. At the time she was shooting the music video for “Rock The Boat” on the island. She and eight other passengers loss their lives from the air craft being overloaded.

In the decades since her death, Aaliyah’s music has continued to be heard and supported all over. Aaliyah’s accolades include three American Music Awards, two MTV VMAs, and five Grammy nominations.

