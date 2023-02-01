Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake In Roc-A-Fella

Dame Dash recently revealed more details about what occurred after he and Jay-Z parted ways. According to the businessman, the Brooklyn rapper offered his label co-founder $1.5 million for his stake in Roc-A-Fella, a number Dash deemed “disrespectful.”

“I was offered a certain amount of money for my interest in Roc-A-Fella Inc., which owns Reasonable Doubt,” the 51-year-old told VEUIT during a Jan. 23 interview. “They offered me like $1.5M – Jay-Z. And I was like, ‘That’s some disrespectful sh*t. So, I guess I gotta sell it someplace else.’”

After the New York entrepreneur attempted to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella, the 4:44 artist pursued litigation. The filmmaker then connected with an attorney, Ronald Sweeney, who suggested he explore all of his options. That is when he developed an interest in NFTs, which presented him with the opportunity to make a lot more money than what he would’ve gained from Hov’s offer.

Dash also spoke on the challenges associated with the legal proceedings. “I got the lawsuit – ‘cause again, I got accused of doing something I didn’t to stop me from doing it, and then everybody just went missing. So I had to deal with the lawsuit on my own.”

They were eventually able to reach a settlement in June 2022, the latest chapter in their ongoing tension that has spanned decades.

Beyond the Roc-A-Fella fallout, Dame Dash has explored ventures such as cannabis and filmmaking. He recently released his 4/20-themed film Stoned, which was shot in six days on Kanye West’s Wyoming ranch in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He plans to do sequels, explore a television series, and release a documentary that covers how the film came together.