Dame Dash Voices Concern For Kanye West’s Mental Health

Dame Dash has confessed he is worried about Ye’s mental health. The Roc-A-Fella co-founder discussed Kanye West’s antisemitic rhetoric and online outbursts during a recent appearance on the London shopping series Kick Game.

Dash, 51, offered sympathy towards the fashion designer throughout his recent bouts with controversy.

“He’s my brother,” he began. “[We don’t talk] constantly, [except for] when he needs me and when I’m worried about him. What you think? I’m worried about him. Ni**a, can I ask you a question? Is he bipolar or not, did he tell you that? So if you checked off the boxes of bipolar, is he acting that? So then leave it at that.”

“Worry about his health if you care about him at all. I don’t care what he’s saying, I want him to live. Y’all worried about the wrong sh*t. If you know a man has a problem and you know he might be checking the boxes off for the symptoms of that problem, why do you judge him as if he doesn’t have a problem? It’s not logical.”

Businessman Damon Dash attends an event, hosted by WE tv and Ian Ziering, to raise awareness for Canine Companions for Independence at Boulevard 3 on May 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv

The mogul continued later in the video, expressing his “compassion” for Ye’s behavior and speaking to his mental health. He also questioned why people are so quick to film him and not offer him any help.

“Why you put the camera on him instead of sending him a prescription or a doctor or some therapist?” he added. “Let’s have some compassion for a man that may be not so well at that moment. How do you show you’re concerned? You start talking about the ways to help. Instead of asking about what’s wrong with [him], give [him] the cure. We all know the problem.”

The man formerly known as Kanye West has made many controversial remarks regarding Jewish people and created “White Lives Matter” shirts.

Ye recently appeared on an episode of Drink Champs where he falsely claimed George Floyd died from fentanyl, citing right-wing pundit Candace Owens as his source.

While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death.



Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. — Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) October 16, 2022

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes,” Ye told hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. “They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

George Floyd’s family released a statement on Sunday (Oct. 16) announcing that they’re considering filing a lawsuit against the entertainer for his false remarks.

“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” Lee Merritt, the civil rights attorney representing George Floyd’s family, expressed. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly, undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

“I have put together a working team to investigate [Ye’s] statements and to investigate the source of those statements,” Merritt declared.

Watch the Dame Dash’s Kick Game episode in full below.