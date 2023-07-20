Dame Dash Believes Nas Won JAY-Z Beef With “Ether,” Says “Jay’s Response Was Terrible”

Dame Dash has opened up about the infamous beef between Hip-Hop giants JAY-Z and Nas while visiting the That’s F***ed Up Podcast with A.D. Dolphin, Joshua Engle, and Alejandro G.

During the recent episode, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder spoke on the feud, which included the 2002 diss track “Super Ugly” by Hov and 2001’s “Ether” by Nas. Dame claimed that Nas won the beef because “Jay’s response was terrible.”

“The thing is, we had first hit him with the joint at Summer Jam that was kinda hard, the ‘Takeover.’ But when [Nas] came with the ‘Ether,’ I was kinda hype because he said my name,” Dame said before alleging that Irv Gotti gave information to Nas about him. “I was like, ‘I guess I’m in a rap record.’ But the response, I wasn’t there for the response.”

“I had landed, Irv Gotti f**ked that one up,” he continued. “Every time Irv Gotti got in my business, he f**ked sh*t up… He threw that ‘Ether’ on him. He had him apologizing. The rap that he did was wack — when I heard it, I was pissed.”

Speaking to the first time he heard Jay’s “Super Ugly,” he admitted that he was disappointed.

“I was coming from doing a Rocawear ad on a private [jet]. I had just landed from like Arizona and I’m listening to this sh*t on the radio like, ‘What the f**k is this?’” he recalled. “So I was like, ‘Go to the f**king Baseline [Studios],’ you know, ’cause I wanna know what happened. I’m like, ‘What the f**k happened?’”

Dame then recalled Jay thinking that the diss record was hot and being proud of what he had put out to the world. “And they in there high-fiving and sh*t. I’m like, ‘What you high-fiving for? This sh*t is wack.’ [Nas] talking about other ni**as’ business and sh*t, like we don’t do that,” he said. “And it was Irv. I called Irv, told him don’t ever get in my business again bro, like, ‘What you doing? You not about war.’”

Expanding on how Irv always got in his way, he added, “You see how his wars go with rap — he doesn’t win it. He’s not a general like that. So it was like, stay out of my business. And Irv keeps talking about me all the time, like stop talking about me, Irv.”

Damon Dash and Irv Gotti during Irv Gotti Lorenzo Celebrates his New Venture with Universal Motown Records Group – Yacht Party at Riginger’s Yacht/Utopia III in New York City, New York, United States. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

However, the music exec clarified that he doesn’t have an issue with the Murder Inc. founder, besides the fact that he “gets on his nerves.” He also revealed that he and Jay’s beef has never been discussed.

Dame and the 4:44 MC‘s feud stems from the rupture of Roc-A-Fella Records back in the early 2000s. In 2022, the 52-year-old spoke on their beef, claiming that Jay had “betrayed” him. “We were friends. Like, how would you feel if your brother just betrayed you for money? Would it hurt?” he told The Art of Dialogue podcast.

“That’s the algorithm. It wasn’t surprising ’cause that’s what always happens. We were breaking the algorithm, we were doing it a different way and sticking together, but that’s what always happens,” he added. “They make one sell out the other, their friend, divide and conquer, that’s a normal story. That was my ni**a, like we never argued, nothing.”

“That’s why I didn’t know it was coming. That was some real slick sh*t. I was like, ‘That ni**a’s cold.’”

See clip below: