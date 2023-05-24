Dame Dash Dubs Roc-A-Fella As Greatest Rap Crew Of All-Time

Dame Dash has crowned Roc-A-Fella Records as the greatest rap crew of all-time. During a conversation with Math Hoffa, the businessman disclosed that, despite a less-than-savory ending to the Roc-A-Fella saga, he’s still riding with his home team. When asked where he would rank the Roc on the list of great Hip-Hop squads, he declared “number one.”

“I expect any other crew to say that they were number one. I don’t know about anybody’s experience,” the mogul said. “I know about mines. It gave me the life I have now. It depends on what you consider the best. For me, the criteria is making a rapper a billionaire.”

“Who got the most bread? You have to remember, I was in the crew. During Roc-A-Fella, I never looked at another crew and thought they were having more fun than me. I’m 52. We talking about 25 years ago. I haven’t even touched Roc-A-Fella, pause, in 20 years, and they still talk about it like it was yesterday. I gotta be the best that ever did it!”

Later in the discussion, Math asked Dame about two match-ups in BET’s Greatest Rap Crews of All-Time bracket. First, regarding a showdown between Wu-Tang Clan and Ruff Ryders, Dash declined to give a definitive answer.

Damon Dash at the “Death Of A Dynasty” premiere at the 2003 Tribeca Film Festival at Tribeca Performing Arts Center May 7, 2003 in New York City. Agostini/Getty Images

“No, I’m not doing that,” the Harlemite said. “They both my brothers, bro. It’s 50 years later. If you were to ask me back then, I’d have been like, ‘Roc-A-Fella.’ We battled these ni**as, you feel me? But these are my brothers. You don’t judge your brothers.

“Like, I’m not gon’ say, ‘Yo, who is the best hustler? Me, Lou, or Daniel?’ Ni**a, we still friends so we all the best hustlers. We fought a war, and we still friends. They both my friends. I just did Block Talk with Dee and Waah.”

Next, the 52-year-old was asked if he would side with G.O.O.D. Music or Hypnotize Minds. And his answer was straightforward. “Kanye with me, so I’m a say Kanye,” Dash said about the Roc’s former secret weapon. “You supposed to. And anybody from there supposed to say that.”

Watch the full video above.