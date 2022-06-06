Dame Dash Once Missed Out On A $450 Million Tommy Hilfiger Rocawear Offer

Serial entrepreneur and music mogul Dame Dash is no stranger to speaking his mind unapologetically while still dropping valuable gems for the culture.

During an interview with Revolt TV’s Assets Over Liabilities, Dame Dash explained his trajectory to becoming “That Man” and not Batman. The 51-year-old spoke with hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings about the start of Rocawear and revealed that there once was a fashion giant that wanted to buy it out during a trip to Paris Fashion Week—after he had gotten jumped.

“We were about to sell to Tommy Hilfiger for like $450 million,” Dame revealed in the one-hour and ten-minute video. “I had got jumped in Paris during fashion week, and I got the film I can show it to you and. Tommy’s in my ear like, ‘Yo, I wanna buy the company,’ I’m like, ‘Yo I got a concussion man it’s loud. Let’s talk later.’ But they did make the offer. So, I would have walked away with like $40 million, and when you put a company to get bought there’s due diligence that comes with it. So due diligence is lawyers that just cost like a million dollars just to look through everything… We go through all of that. sh*t.”

Dame then went on to add that right before he could close the multi-million dollar deal, Jay-Z announced that he would launch another brand, which would indeed devalue the Hip-Hop staple Rocawear, and just like that, the deal was over. “Right before we close, your man S dot Carter [Jay-Z] makes an announcement that he’s launching another brand… So it devalued the brand and they left because they were like, ‘If Jay’s not a part of it we don’t want it.’”

The music executive also spoke on a plethora of topics like starting his own football league and ventures like Dame Dash Studios, as well as the importance of ownership, NFTs, the metaverse, changing the system, controlling your own narrative, and so much more.

Watch the full interview above.